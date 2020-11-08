Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 2:50AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 2:50AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro
and Pinaleno Mountains and Catalina and Rincon Mountains above
7000 feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio
stations…or your cable television service provider for updates
on this Winter Storm.