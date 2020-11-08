Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 2:50AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro

and Pinaleno Mountains and Catalina and Rincon Mountains above

7000 feet.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio

stations…or your cable television service provider for updates

on this Winter Storm.