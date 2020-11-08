Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:20PM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,

Galiuro, Pinaleno, Catalina and Rincon Mountains above 7000

feet.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio

stations…or your cable television service provider for updates

on this Winter Storm.