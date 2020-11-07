Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 10:26AM MST until November 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN…The Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 6 PM MST

this evening. The Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon and

also lasts until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility may briefly drop below one

quarter mile in typical dust prone locations such as near MP 214

at Picacho Peak.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.