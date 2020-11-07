Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 10:26AM MST until November 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 10:26AM MST until November 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Central Pinal County.
* WHEN…The Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 6 PM MST
this evening. The Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon and
also lasts until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility may briefly drop below one
quarter mile in typical dust prone locations such as near MP 214
at Picacho Peak.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.