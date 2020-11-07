Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 10:26AM MST until November 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…All of southeast Arizona except for western Pima

County.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Patchy blowing dust expected.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.