Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 10:26AM MST until November 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Updated
Last updated today at 5:51 pm
10:26 am

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…All of southeast Arizona except for western Pima
County.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Patchy blowing dust expected.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

News 4 Tucson

