Dust Storm Warning issued November 7 at 3:51PM MST until November 7 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 351 PM MST, a dust channel was over Randolph, or near Coolidge,

and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 191 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 174 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 138.

AZ Route 287 between AZ Route 87 and Interstate 10.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Arizona City, La Palma, Toltec,

Arizola, Randolph, Coolidge Airport, Blackwater and Valley Farms.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!