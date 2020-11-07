Dust Storm Warning issued November 7 at 1:51PM MST until November 7 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 151 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 6

miles southeast of Florence Junction to 12 miles south of Boyce

Thompson Arboretum to 9 miles east of Florence to near Coolidge

Airport to near Toltec, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 188 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 169 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 143.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Arizona City, La Palma, Blackwater,

Toltec, Arizola, Magma, Randolph, Coolidge Airport and Valley Farms.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.