Dust Advisory issued November 7 at 5:27PM MST until November 7 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 527 PM MST, a few dust channels remain near Highway 287,

Highway 87, and Interstate 10.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with wind in excess of 30

mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 191 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 173 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 139.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Arizona City, La Palma, Toltec,

Arizola, Randolph, Coolidge Airport, Blackwater and Valley Farms.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.