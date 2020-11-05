One of America’s favorite treats gets its own day.

Celebrate National Doughnut Day on Nov. 5.

These not so good for you snacks are oh so good!

America eats 10 billion doughnuts a year. That's about 31 doughnuts per person!

The signature hole in the middle is said to have been created to help doughnuts cook more evenly.

Another fun fact: there are actually two national doughnut days. The other one is the first Friday in June.

That day honors the Salvation Army lassies who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I.

Check your local bakery or coffee shop to see what deals they may have.