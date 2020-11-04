Cochise County school to stay open despite COVID-19 outbreak

WILLCOX (KVOA) - The Willcox Unified School District is keeping its high school open after an outbreak of COVID-19.



Cochise County Public Health confirmed the outbreak on November 3 at Willcox High School. That could mean two unrelated or connected cases at a school within a two-week period, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.



The county said they alerted ADHS about the outbreak right away. Public health officials recommended the district close the school, but community members wanted to keep it open. According to the county, the school board then voted unanimously to keep the high school open.



The county said the health department is working with the school district to prevent the spread of the virus in schools. They will also continue to monitor the outbreak and notify the public of any changes.