TUCSON (KVOA) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning on Tucson’s west side.

According to Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened near Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Rd.

Traffic restrictions are in place between Prince and Roger roads.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Flowing Wells High School. Road between Prince and Roger is closed. pic.twitter.com/xTZd7TKBsH — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) November 3, 2020

Details are limited at this time.