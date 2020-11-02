BBB Business Tip: What to consider before supporting a charity

BBB Business Tip: What to consider before supporting a charityNew
(KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned people to do their research and look out for questionable appeals before writing a check, donating goods, or volunteering their time.
As a business owner, the BBB said donating to a charity can be a great way to connect with customers, take advantage of tax benefits, and give back to the community that supports your business. However, it recommends the following tips when giving to a charity through your business:
- Develop a giving plan- The BBB said, charities often solicit support from small businesses in their community but just because an organization asks for your donation doesn’t mean it’s the right fit. Take time to identify what type of charities your business wants to support. This is a meaningful way to give back and generate positive public relations for your business. Your company’s giving focus should reflect its size, location, structure, the nature of its business objectives, and the needs of the community. You may also want to involve employees in the giving decision process.
- Do research about the charity- The BBB said even if a charity’s mission really speaks to you, put in the necessary time and effort to make sure the charity is operating appropriately. Check the charity’s website to read more about their mission, program, and finances. Read the charity’s report on Give.org to see if they meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
- Verify government registration- The BBB said, about 40 out of 50 U.S. states require charities to register with the state attorney general’s office or the secretary of the state. Make sure a charity is legally registered, where it is a requirement before you donate.
- Watch our for charity look-alikes- The BBB said, while it is not unusual for a charity to identify a disease, problem or issue that it seeks to address as part of its official name, it can be suspicious if the name appears to closely mimic or match that of a long-established and recognized charity brand. So, look at the name of the charity carefully, and visit the charity’s website to avoid being mistaken.
- Cause-related marketing- The BBB said, sometimes businesses have promotions that announce a purchase of their product or service will benefit a specified charity. If your business decides to engage in such activities, consider the following; have a written agreement with the charity that gives you permission to use their name and identifies the financial arrangements. Make sure the promotion indicates the actual or anticipated amount of the purchase that will benefit the charity if there is a time period for the campaign, and any maximum or guaranteed minimum contribution amount. In addition, the BBB said there may be additional state regulatory requirements for the promotion. Check with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
- Clothing donation bins- The BBB said, before giving permission for a charity to place a clothing donation bin in your parking lot, take the time to check out the charity. Also, don’t assume how the donated clothing is going to be used. The BBB said, sometimes donated items are sold in thrift stores or shredded into rag-bond paper. In some instances, the bin may have a charity sounding name but not be connected to charity at all. If you agree to have the bin placed, the BBB suggests that you verify that it is properly identified and marked so that donors will be able to find out more about the charity before they contribute.
- Think about charitable tax deductions- The BBB said, keep in mind that not every soliciting organization is tax-exempt as a charity. In general, to claim a charitable tax deduction, the organization should be tax-exempt under section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. That is the section that defines charities.
- Appeals by police and firefighter organizations. The BBB said, nearly every business receives appeals by organizations claiming a connection to police officers and, or firefighters. The BBB said, don’t assume what the organization does based solely on its name. Local police and firefighters may have no connection to the organization. If the caller implies donations will result in special treatment by the police or firefighters, the BBB said don’t believe it. Instead, consider reporting such promises to the state’s attorney general office. Also, the BBB said, some police and firefighter organizations may not be tax-exempt as charities, so contributions may not be deductible.
- Tickets to benefit performances or fundraising dinners. The BBB said, efore buying tickets to a benefit performance, fundraising dinner or golf outing, check out the organization as suggested above and decide if this is a charity that your business wants to support. Also, ask what the charity’s estimated share will be of the amounts raised. The BBB said, your business may want to alternatively make a donation to the organization instead of a purchase.