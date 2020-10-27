PCSD Deputies pulled out of polling locations on Election Day

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Enforcement at early voting locations continued Tuesday, Oct. 27. The Pima County Sheriff's Department stepped in, in place of the TPD officers. As of Oct. 26, the deputies are not allowed to be at any locations come election day.

In response to this decision, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said she created a new plan for security after TPD officers were taken off the assignment. The decision to keep police officers away from the polls was made by Mayor Romero and city leaders.

"I quickly had to revamp. I reached out to Sheriff Napier and he redirected his staff and we are good to go," Rodriguez said.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, the county received an email from the Voter Protection Corps Foundation. The email said officers could deter people from wanting to vote. News 4 Tucson spoke with a lawyer representing the foundation who said they want a fair election.



Chuck Huckelberry, the County Administrator, responded saying in regards to having law enforcement at polling locations, they have quote, no plans to do so.

"Well we never really used them before on election day, the officers used now are being used for early voting," Huckelberry said.

With officers out of the polls on Election Day, it leaves a big question: Is there a line between voter intimidation and safety?



"I think there is a line where there is a specific threat that requires law enforcement if for example there is a legit traffic issue, perhaps having someone there is necessary but having an officer in a car just parked there is a completely separate situation," Huckelberry said.

Huckelberry said the county is allowing officers at one polling spot in Pima County because it was pre-requested and approved. The county is also prioritizing any emergency calls coming from any polling site in the county on election day.



In our previous interview with Rodriguez, she said she wanted to have officers present so everyone felt safe while casting their ballot.