Hard Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 2:40AM MST until October 27 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the second Hard Freeze

Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.

* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San

Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and

Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, through 8 AM MST this

morning. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM tonight

to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.