Hard Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 2:40AM MST until October 27 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Hard Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 2:40AM MST until October 27 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the second Hard Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and
Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, through 8 AM MST this
morning. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM tonight
to 8 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.