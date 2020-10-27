Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 2:40AM MST until October 27 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 2:40AM MST until October 27 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Clouds remained over the area overnight resulting in
warmer low temperatures allowing for dropping the Hard Freeze
warning this morning for the upper Sulphur Springs valley. For
the Hard Freeze Warning tonight and Wednesday morning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 20 are expected.
* WHERE…Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, 9 pm tonight through 8 AM
MST Wednesday. For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM MST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few of the normally coldest locations
could dip into the teens Wednesday morning. For reference, a low
temperature less than 23 at Willcox would be the coldest October
low temperature in 50 years. The current Willcox forecast for
Wednesday is 20 degrees.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.