Hard Freeze Warning issued October 26 at 3:31AM MST until October 28 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 22 expected. For the second Hard Freeze

Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.

* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San

Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and

Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight

tonight to 8 AM MST Tuesday. For the second Hard Freeze

Warning, from 9 PM Tuesday to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few of the normally coldest locations

could dip into the teens Wednesday morning. For reference, a low

temperature less than 23 at Willcox would be the coldest October

low temperature in 50 years. The current Willcox forecast for

Wednesday is 21 degrees.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.