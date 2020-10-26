Hard Freeze Warning issued October 26 at 3:31AM MST until October 28 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
* WHAT…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 22 expected. For the second Hard Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and
Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight
tonight to 8 AM MST Tuesday. For the second Hard Freeze
Warning, from 9 PM Tuesday to 8 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few of the normally coldest locations
could dip into the teens Wednesday morning. For reference, a low
temperature less than 23 at Willcox would be the coldest October
low temperature in 50 years. The current Willcox forecast for
Wednesday is 21 degrees.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.