Freeze Warning issued October 26 at 4:02AM MST until October 27 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Freeze Warning issued October 26 at 4:02AM MST until October 27 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* WHAT…Temperatures in the mid 20s expected.
* WHERE…Pinal/Superstition Mountains and Southeast Gila County.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.