Adopt this pet: Gabby and Bandit

Adopt this pet: Gabby and BanditNew
Gabby is a 2 year old cat with a big personality!
She’s a chatterbox who loves attention and enjoys having her head scratched.
Gabby is so sweet and sociable, and even sometimes gives kisses!
If you’re looking for a cat who can always keep you entertained, come meet Gabby.
If you’re looking for a dog that will never stop showering you with love, Bandit is your guy!
Bandit is 5 years old and is the sweetest, wiggliest boy you’ll ever meet.
He loves giving hugs and playing with people.
Bandit has never met a person he doesn’t immediately fall in love with.
You can meet Bandit or Gabby by making an appointment at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona by calling (520) 327-6088 ext 173 and you can visit https://hssaz.org.