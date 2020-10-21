Adopt this pet: Gabby and Bandit

Gabby is a 2 year old cat with a big personality!

She’s a chatterbox who loves attention and enjoys having her head scratched.

Gabby is so sweet and sociable, and even sometimes gives kisses!

If you’re looking for a cat who can always keep you entertained, come meet Gabby.

If you’re looking for a dog that will never stop showering you with love, Bandit is your guy!

Bandit is 5 years old and is the sweetest, wiggliest boy you’ll ever meet.

He loves giving hugs and playing with people.

Bandit has never met a person he doesn’t immediately fall in love with.

You can meet Bandit or Gabby by making an appointment at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona by calling (520) 327-6088 ext 173 and you can visit https://hssaz.org.