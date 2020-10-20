Tucson city council tables COVID-19 testing requirement for UA students

TUCSON - As the University of Arizona navigates keeping their campus safe from students bringing in positive cases of COVID-19 the Tucson city council proposed a resolution requesting the university require all students to be tested.

When the fall semester started, COVID-19 cases spiked in the community. According to the resolution proposal, many students are refusing to be tested, and with holidays coming up students are expected to be traveling.

This resolution would be another measure to help protect public health in Tucson.

The resolution proposes that all students, on and off campus, be required to get a test, it specifically requests they be tested before and after Thanksgiving and periodically after that.

In a virtual conference on Monday, University President Robert Robbins said he supports increased testing.

"We would agree, more testing, I've said we want to test as much as we possibly can."

The resolution proposes that tests become a requirement of enrollment at the university, even to those taking classes virtually and living in Tucson.

The university says they want to continue to work with the city, but they do not believe this is the correct way to implement this change.

"This resolution should fail because a blanket requirement for testing with no consideration of constitutional or civil rights, no consideration of religious or cultural concerns being balanced with requirements to produce ones own organic material, that is not appropriate," said Jon Dudas, Vice President of the University of Arizona.

A proposal to table the resolution was introduced but councilman Steve Kozachik says this is a public health concern and not an infringement on constitutional rights.

"To me, it's really simple, if anybody watched the news last night you saw that COVID is exploding all over the country again and all I'm saying is students living in this community need to make sure that they are not bringing the infection back," said Kozachik.

Mayor Regina Romero said she believes testing is everyone's priority and asked the council to continue the partnership with the city, county and the university on mitigation strategies.

"To prevent the spread of COVID-19 not just on campus or right outside campus but throughout our community," said Romero.

City council voted to table this resolution with a vote of 5-1.

The city says they will continue to work with the university and the county to adapt and try to find the best possible solutions as they move forward.