PCSD identifies inmate found dead in Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON (KVOA) - Corrections officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex discovered 76-year-old inmate Ricardo Pascual unresponsive in his cell Monday morning.

Officers were doing their rounds within the complex when they found Pascual unresponsive at approximately 10 a.m.

According to officials, corrections officers immediately began administering life saving measures to Pascual while they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive.

After attempting to resuscitate the inmate, medical personnel pronounced him dead at the jail.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the jail and found no suspicious circumstances.