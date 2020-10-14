It may just be a random Wednesday in October but it's the day to treat yo' self!

That's because it's National Dessert Day!

People around the country will be indulging everything from ice cream, cookies, and cake to pies and candy.

You could even start your day the dessert way with a donut, or two.

Hankering for some tiramisu or crème brûlée?

Maybe Reese’s are your thing.

Clearly, you've got a lot of options, more now than ever before if you think about it.

Over the years, desserts have changed from natural candies and nuts to complex soufflés and multi-layered cakes.

Carpe diem or seize the day and seize something sweet.