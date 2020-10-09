Phoenix FBI: Investigation Continues 25 Years After Sunset Limited Train Derailment

PHOENIX, AZ (KVOA) - On Friday it was 25 years since the Amtrak Sunset Limited passenger train derailed in Arizona, and the FBI said it is still looking to make an arrest.

On October 9, 1995, the Amtrak Sunset Limited passenger train was derailed at around 1:35 a.m. in a remote desert area approximately 70 miles southwest of Phoenix, Arizona.

The FBI said it resulted in the death of one Amtrak employee, serious injuries to 12 others and minor injuries to approximately 100 additional passengers. At the time of the derailment, the Sunset Limited had 258 passengers on board.

“A hallmark of the FBI is that we don’t forget,” Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office said. “There were children on board the train as young as 9 months old, an innocent man lost his life, and many others were injured. For 25 years the victims of this crime, their family, and friends have suffered. We will continue to aggressively pursue this investigation, for as long as it takes. We are determined to seek justice for the victims of this senseless crime.”

A reward of up to $310,000 is still being offered collectively by multiple entities in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the derailment of the Amtrak passenger train.

This case is being investigated jointly by the FBI, Amtrak Police Department, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

If you have information about the derailment of the Sunset Limited, please report it to the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999 or tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI said each entity offering reward money attaches a separate set of criteria that must be met in order for the reward money to be paid. The reward is broken down as follows: