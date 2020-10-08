Kidnapping plot targets Michigan Governor

(NBC News) Six men are facing federal charges in connection with a kidnapping plot targeting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Authorities say the conspirators planned to snatch the governor from her vacation home, and were close to executing the plan.

U.S. Attorneys say the men had purchased weapons and tested an improvised explosive device as part of their preparations.

Seven others are facing state charges for allegedly targeting law enforcement and the Michigan state capitol building in a related plot.

"Our efforts uncovered elaborate plans to endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, government officials and the broader public," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan's governor has faced sharp criticism for imposing extensive lock down measures in the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angry protesters filled the capitol building in April.

According to the FBI, one of the accused said the governor "Has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now."

"When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago I knew this job would be hard, but I'll be honest, I never could have imagined anything like this," Whitmer said in reaction to the arrests.

Authorities say the investigation is not over and there could be more charges.

