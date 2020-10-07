ICE arrests alleged Mexican street gang leader

NEW YORK, NY (KVOA) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested an alleged Mexican street gang leader on Thursday.

In a news release, ICE said officers took custody of Fernando Olea-Prado, 25, a self-described leader of the Sureños (Sur 13) street gang, in Corona, New York.

ICE previously removed Olea-Prado, who illegally entered the U.S. on two separate occasions in August 2013.

According to information from ICE, on September 11 the New York Police Department arrested and charged Olea-Prado with three counts of robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. After his most recent arrest, Olea-Prado had been released from local law enforcement custody despite being the subject of an active ICE detainer.

"Local law enforcement agencies routinely fail to honor ICE detainers as a matter of policy, which was adopted by the local city government," ICE said in a news release.

“It’s reprehensible that local politicians passed a law that allows a twice-removed, violent street gang member to be released from custody to commit more violence in this city, " Thomas R. Decker, ERO New York field office director said in a news release. “When you have a criminal alien, like Olea-Prado, who flouts U.S. immigration laws, coupled with his gang membership, and the safe haven granted by local politicians, it creates a dangerous situation for New York City residents."

According to information from ICE, Olea-Prado will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings before an immigration judge.