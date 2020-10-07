DEA: Twelve Texas Mexican Mafia members and associates arrested, indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (KVOA) - According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) federal, state and local authorities arrested twelve Texas Mexican Mafia members and associates on federal drug charges.

Authorities said they were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine trafficking operation in the San Antonio area.

"The arrests made as part of Operation Last Dance in San Antonio and the surrounding areas conclude a comprehensive investigation by DEA and our law enforcement partners into the criminal activities of violent local street gangs to include members of the Mexican Mafia, Texas Syndicate, and their criminal associates,” Steven Whipple, DEA Special Agent in Charge, Houston Field Division said.

The DEA said the indictment alleges that the defendants are responsible for distributing controlled substances from July 2020 to September 23, 2020. The charges allege a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The DEA said that during Friday's arrests, authorities seized a total of 15 firearms, approximately 20 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, quantities of cocaine and an undetermined amount of U.S. money.

Eleven of the defendants face lengthy mandatory federal prison terms upon conviction. The DEA said all of the defendants remain in custody awaiting detention hearings in federal court beginning this week.

