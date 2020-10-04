162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard promotes wing commander

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE (KVOA) - The 162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard celebrated Col. Jeffery L. Butler and his promotion from wing commander to brigadier general Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony took place virtually for friends and family.

Butler graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1988 and has flown countless operational, combat, and training assignments as well as a Masters degree in Aeronautical Science Technology from Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Butler joined the 162nd wing in 1996.