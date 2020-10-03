VA hospital gives out free flu shots for veterans

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Southern Arizona VA Hospital is working to stop the spread of the flu this season by giving out free flu shots to veterans.

Officials at the VA told News 4 Tucson the line on Saturday, was wrapped around the hospital and down Ajo. Veterans lined up hours ahead of time. They said all you need is your drivers license and the last 4 digits of your social security number.

Sandy Petty, the Chief of Primary Care Nursing, said the drive-thru just makes sense.

"We are thinking it is between 700 and 800 shots so far," Petty said. "Our environment looks a little different this year. We decided we would offer them the drive-thru opportunity. That's why they can come to us, get a flu shot on Saturday morning and they can go about their Saturday business."

Nurses at the VA Hospital said they are more than happy to do this and give back to the veterans that served for us. Aida Rosa, a Primary Care Nurse, said they are prepared for a big crowd.



"Its our pride, they need the most care and we are giving it and this is the best way to give," Rosa said.

Veteran Ed Shunk said he was waiting all day. He said it means a lot to him and makes it easier on everyone.



"Its great, no wait, no line, go through and get it," Shunk said.

The free flu shots will be offered at the VA hospital in Tucson every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. until December.

