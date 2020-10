TUCSON (KVOA) - Entitled ICE, a wall of large ice blocks will be constructed under the Tucson sun and offer viewers an experience of how space and time can collapse and elapse, in what the artist Olivier Mosset calls “entropy.”

The sculpture will be stable throughout its estimated 24-48 hour lifespan but ultimately will evaporate without a trace, said Mosset.

More information can be found in the video above.