FBI warns of potential election disinformation threat

(KVOA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have warned voters of a potential threat posed by foreign-backed online journals that spread disinformation regarding the 2020 elections.

The FBI and CISA said foreign intelligence services have been known to use websites, including pseudo-academic online journals, to disseminate articles with misleading or unsubstantiated information.

"Such sites could be employed during the 2020 election season in an attempt to manipulate public opinion, increase societal divisions, cause widespread confusion, discredit the electoral process, and undermine confidence in U.S. democratic institutions," the FBI said in a news release.

According to the FBI and CISA, foreign intelligence services used online journals to exacerbate disunity and dysfunction in the United States while also misinforming or misleading readers. Foreign governments used these journals to amplify their disinformation and overt propaganda.

The FBI and CISA said they have used websites, social media and other online platforms to amplify their message. They've warned that as foreign actors intensify their efforts to influence the outcome of the election, people may notice more misinformation and disinformation to denigrate or support specific candidates or political parties.

Foreign actors could also use online journals to target the U.S. elections by making claims of voter suppression, amplifying reports of real or alleged cyberattacks on election infrastructure, asserting voter or ballot fraud, and spreading other information intended to convince the public of the elections' illegitimacy.

The FBI and CISA recommend voters do the following to avoid disinformation this election season:

Seek out information from trustworthy sources, verify who produced the content, and consider their intent.

Rely on state and local election officials as the authoritative sources of information about how elections are conducted in their jurisdictions.

Verify through multiple reliable sources any reports about problems in voting or election results, and consider searching for other reliable sources before sharing such information via social media or other avenues.

Report potential election crimes, such as disinformation about the manner, time, or place of voting to the FBI.

If appropriate, make use of in-platform tools offered by social media companies for reporting suspicious posts that appear to be spreading false or inconsistent information about election-related problems or results.

The FBI and CISA have urged people to critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information.

The FBI said it encourages people to report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity to their local field office or to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.