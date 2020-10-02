BBB Scam Alert: As DMVs move services online, scammers cash in with lookalike sites

(KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned people that scammers are setting up fake DMV websites.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, state departments of motor vehicles (DMVs) around the country have expanded their online offerings, allowing drivers to book appointments or pre-pay for services. According to the BBB, scammers are using this opportunity to trick drivers with lookalike websites that steal money and personal information.

How the Scam Works

You need to change your car’s title, get a Real ID , or perform another service that you would normally do at your local DMV. Instead, you visit what you think is the DMV website to learn about their new COVID-19 procedures. Your state may now allow you to complete the transaction online, or you may need to schedule an in-person appointment through the DMV website.

But before you enter any personal or payment information, the BBB said to double-check the site’s URL to make sure it’s the real deal. Scammers are taking advantage of the new online services by creating phony sites that claim to handle your license renewal or car title transfer. However, these cons really just steal your money and personal information, putting you at risk of identity theft.

How to Avoid Falling Victim to a Fake Website