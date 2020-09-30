BBB Scam Alert: Scammers trick victims into sending money through CashApp

(KVOA) - The Better Buisness Bureau (BBB) has warned that with many businesses and individuals avoiding cash during the pandemic, digital wallets are becoming an increasingly common way to pay.

The BBB pointed to the popular CashApp with 30 million downloads in 2020 so far. It warned that con artists are finding clever ways to abuse users’ unfamiliarity with the newly popular app, according to numerous BBB.org/ScamTracker reports.

How the scam works

According to the BBB, scammers are requesting payment through CashApp, instead of other methods like a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. Victims reported to the BBB that they sent scammers money through the app and were immediately blocked.

Another common con with CashApp involves fake customer support numbers.

The BBB said that people looking for help with their CashApp account often search online for a support phone number. They think they are calling a CashApp representative, but they are really dialing a scammer who posted a phony number online.

Under the guise of helping fix an issue with the app, the con artist will trick callers into sharing their login information. Then, the con artist can log in and drain the victim’s CashApp account. In other cases, the scammers trick victims into sending them money or installing malware on their smartphone.

BBB's Tips to Protect Yourself When Paying with CashApp: