BBB Scam Alert: Scammers trick victims into sending money through CashApp

BBB Scam Alert: Scammers trick victims into sending money through CashAppNew
(KVOA) - The Better Buisness Bureau (BBB) has warned that with many businesses and individuals avoiding cash during the pandemic, digital wallets are becoming an increasingly common way to pay.
The BBB pointed to the popular CashApp with 30 million downloads in 2020 so far. It warned that con artists are finding clever ways to abuse users’ unfamiliarity with the newly popular app, according to numerous BBB.org/ScamTracker reports.
How the scam works
According to the BBB, scammers are requesting payment through CashApp, instead of other methods like a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. Victims reported to the BBB that they sent scammers money through the app and were immediately blocked.
Another common con with CashApp involves fake customer support numbers.
The BBB said that people looking for help with their CashApp account often search online for a support phone number. They think they are calling a CashApp representative, but they are really dialing a scammer who posted a phony number online.
Under the guise of helping fix an issue with the app, the con artist will trick callers into sharing their login information. Then, the con artist can log in and drain the victim’s CashApp account. In other cases, the scammers trick victims into sending them money or installing malware on their smartphone.
BBB's Tips to Protect Yourself When Paying with CashApp:
- No one representing Cash App will ever ask for your sign-in code over the phone or on social media. CashApp support will also never ask for payment or provide sensitive information, such as your full bank account information.
- Be skeptical of any business that requires CashApp payments. If a company claims to only accept CashApp and/or prepaid debit card payments, be very wary. This is a red flag of a scam.
- Double-check information before sending money. Verify the recipient’s name, CashApp handle, and information before sending them money.
- Link your money transfer app to a credit card. As with many other purchases, using a credit card will help protect you if you don't get the goods or services you paid for. Linking to a debit card or directly to your bank account does not give you that added protection.