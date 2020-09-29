September 29 is National Coffee Day and American restaurants are ready to celebrate.

Dunkin is giving out a free iced or cold coffee with a purchase Tuesday. They are also offering a chance to win a care package.

🎉 Wake up, it’s National Dunkin’ Day! 🎉 Give your brain a liquid hug and celebrate with a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase today, 9/29.🧡 Exclusions & additional charges may apply. pic.twitter.com/zMLm62jTRI — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2020

Starbucks has five days of freebies in store for its rewards members.

Check with your local favorite coffee spot for other options.

Of course, coffee is far older than the ubiquitous chains that now serve it.

Monks in Yemen brewed it in the fifteenth century and seeds were smuggled from the Middle East in 1690.

Today, Brazil is the world's top coffee producer, while more than 50 countries grow the beans.