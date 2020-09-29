National Coffee Day!New
September 29 is National Coffee Day and American restaurants are ready to celebrate.
Dunkin is giving out a free iced or cold coffee with a purchase Tuesday. They are also offering a chance to win a care package.
Starbucks has five days of freebies in store for its rewards members.
Check with your local favorite coffee spot for other options.
Of course, coffee is far older than the ubiquitous chains that now serve it.
Monks in Yemen brewed it in the fifteenth century and seeds were smuggled from the Middle East in 1690.
Today, Brazil is the world's top coffee producer, while more than 50 countries grow the beans.