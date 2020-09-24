FBI: Cyber Threats to Voting Process Could Slow but Not Prevent Voting

(KVOA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced Thursday, cyber actors attempt to compromise election infrastructure could slow but not prevent voting.

The FBI and CISA said they have not identified any incidents, to date, capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies for the 2020 Elections. Any attempts tracked by the FBI and CISA have remained localized and were blocked, minimal, or easily mitigated.

The FBI and CISA said they have no reporting to suggest cyber activity has prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot, compromised the integrity of any ballots cast, or affected the accuracy of voter registration information.

However, they said even if actors did achieve such an impact, the public should be aware that election officials have multiple safeguards and plans in place, such as provisional ballots to ensure registered voters can cast ballots, paper backups, and backup poll books.

The FBI and CISA said that cyber actors continue attempts against election systems that register voters or house voter registration information, manage non-voting election processes, or provide unofficial election night reporting. These attempts could render these systems temporarily inaccessible to election officials, which could slow, but would not prevent, voting or the reporting of results.

The FBI and CISA encouraged the public to report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.