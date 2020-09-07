Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:25PM MST until September 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued September 7 at 1:25PM MST until September 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire
danger, which is in effect from 11 AM Tuesday to midnight MST
Tuesday night.
* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts.
* TIMING…From 11 AM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.
These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.