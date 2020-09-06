Officials warn of excessive heat for Labor Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Labor Day weekend is a hot one here in Arizona. If you're spending the holiday outside, officials told News 4 Tucson you should play it safe.

To the pubic, labor Day means grilling out, family-time, hitting the trails and swimming. Deputy James Allerton, spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said heat is something to remember when celebrating.

"This weekend I think it's still good to remember it's still very hot out, Allerton said. "It is still summer time and heat related injuries can come up on you quickly."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms for heat can include confusion, loss of consciousness and even seizures.

"I already got a call of deputies going on search and rescue who was just out hiking," Allerton said.

Deputy Allerton said make sure to stay hydrated and drink water before you're thirty.

Health officials also said Arizonans need to be cautious during the pandemic. Tucson Dr. Matt Heinz said we need to continue to social distance.

"It takes one," Heinz said. "It takes on not social distanced family reunion and then a bunch of people get COVID-19."

The two agree, while they hope everyone has a great Labor Day, they want everyone to have a safe one, too.