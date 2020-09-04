Pinal County Sheriff’S Office looking for gunman who shot, killed 16-year-old

STANFIELD (KVOA) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has asked people to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to the recent murder of a local teenager.

According to PCSO, the teenager was shot and killed by a suspect who resembles the drawing of a man pictured above, following a confrontation shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

PCSO said the suspect was likely driving a dark-color SUV. He was described as a thin male teenager, around 15 or 16 years-old with dark brown eyes, short brown hair and was likely Black or Hispanic.

Deputies found 16-year-old Isaac Rosales suffering from a gunshot following a confrontation with an unknown person in front of the home he was in on N. Baylor Way in Stanfield.

Rosales was taken to a hospital where he died.

PCSO said detectives are investigating and are following up on leads from witnesses. At this time there have been no arrests made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the PCSO Silent Witness Line at (520) 866-8105.

