Watch: Man’s swift action saves Sun Tran passenger’s life

TUCSON (KVOA) - With little time for thinking, a security guard quickly performed CPR on a Sun Tran passenger who was found non-responsive.

"I get to the bus, she tells me she can't wake a guy up in the back," Jesse Trafford, a G4S Security Officer under contract with Sun Tran said in a video describing the situation.

Earlier this week, Trafford responded to a call from a driver about a non-responsive passenger. He tried to wake the passenger up but when that didn't work he knew he had to take action. That was when he put his CPR training experience to the test.

According to SunTran, when Trafford boarded the bus, he immediately called 911 and began performing 15 minutes of CPR on the passenger until paramedics arrived. The passenger regained a pulse and recovered at the scene.



