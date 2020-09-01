PACC food program hits milestone, plans to continue

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center has hit a major milestone during this pandemic.



The organization launched a drive-thru food distribution program in may for pet owners who are struggling financially.



Since then, PACC has handed out over 153,657 meals for dogs and cats, which equals to 31,000 pounds of food.



According to PACC, a pet owner told the organization that he was going to have to surrender his dog because he could not afford to feed her anymore.



Another pet owner said she had no food for herself or her pets, PACC staff gave her as much pet food as she could carry and also directed her to programs in Pima County that could help her get food as well.



PACC officials say they plan to continue the food distribution program for as long as possible, as they see many people depend on it.



The current PACC food distribution schedule:



• Sunday: Drive-thru at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

• Tuesday: Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, and Sister Jose’s Women’s Shelter, 1050 S. Park Ave., with food available to residents while supplies last

• Wednesday: Primavera Foundation, 811 S. 6th Ave., 9-11 a.m.

• Friday: Flowing Wells Assembly of God Church, 3198 N. Flowing Wells Road, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

