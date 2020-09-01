Areas of Coronado National Forest begin to reopen

Areas of Coronado National Forest begin to reopenNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, the Coronado National Forest has reopened some recreation areas that were forced to close because of the Bighorn Fire.
Several areas along the Catalina Highway will open Tuesday night.
The public is welcomed to enjoy these areas:
- Soldier Trail
- Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
- AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
- Molino Canyon Vista
- Molino Basin Day Use
- Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
- Bug Spring Trail
- Thimble Rock Vista
- Seven Cataracts Vista
- Cypress Picnic Area
- Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
- Middle Bear Picnic Area
- General Hitchcock Campground
- Windy Point Vista
- Geology Vista
- Hoodoo Vista
- San Pedro Vista
- Sycamore Vista
- Aspen Vista
- Box Elder Picnic Area
- Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
- Alder Picnic Area
- Loma Linda Picnic Area
Restrooms and trash services are still not available in most areas.
The following locations will have restroom and rash services beginning Sept. 3,
- General Hitchcock Campground
- Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
- Alder Picnic Area
- Box Elder Picnic Area
Visitors are asked to enjoy responsibly and to pick up their trash.