Areas of Coronado National Forest begin to reopen

TUCSON (KVOA) - Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, the Coronado National Forest has reopened some recreation areas that were forced to close because of the Bighorn Fire.

Several areas along the Catalina Highway will open Tuesday night.

The public is welcomed to enjoy these areas:

Soldier Trail

Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista

AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway

Molino Canyon Vista

Molino Basin Day Use

Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use

Bug Spring Trail

Thimble Rock Vista

Seven Cataracts Vista

Cypress Picnic Area

Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area

Middle Bear Picnic Area

General Hitchcock Campground

Windy Point Vista

Geology Vista

Hoodoo Vista

San Pedro Vista

Sycamore Vista

Aspen Vista

Box Elder Picnic Area

Inspiration Rock Picnic Area

Alder Picnic Area

Loma Linda Picnic Area

Restrooms and trash services are still not available in most areas.

The following locations will have restroom and rash services beginning Sept. 3,

General Hitchcock Campground

Inspiration Rock Picnic Area

Alder Picnic Area

Box Elder Picnic Area

Visitors are asked to enjoy responsibly and to pick up their trash.