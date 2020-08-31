Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 11:52AM MST until August 31 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1152 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.50 and

1.50 inches of rain have fallen.

* Bands of showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and move

repeatedly over the same locations from near Nogales to near

Hereford resulting in locally heavy rainfall totals. This trend

will continue over the next hour or two.

Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Nogales, Bisbee, Hereford, Parker Canyon Lake, Fort

Huachuca, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State

Park, Palominas, Kino Springs, Ramsey Canyon Preserve, Coronado

National Memorial and Lochiel.

Additional rainfall of up to an inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.