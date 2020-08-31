Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 10:29AM MST until August 31 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 10:29AM MST until August 31 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 130 PM MST.
* At 1029 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding. Between 0.50 and 1.50 inches of rain have fallen.
* A persistent area of rain has lingered over this area and will
continue to so for the next hour or two. This will result in flow
in area washes and ponding of water in low lying locations.
Some locations that may experience flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Sonoita, Elgin,
Fort Huachuca, Charleston, Fairbank and Canelo.
Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
This includes some of the following streams and drainages…
Sonoita Creek, Cienega Creek, Reeves Creek, Harshaw Creek, Walnut
Gulch, Turkey Creek, Whitewater Draw, Willow Wash, Henderson Wash,
Slaughter House Wash, Gadwell Canyon, Haberstock Wash, Clifford
Wash and Babocomari River.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.