Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 30 at 3:08PM MST until August 30 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 308 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Estrella, or

18 miles east of Gila Bend, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Estrella, Estrella Sailport, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile.

* This includes AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 38.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.