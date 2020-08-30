Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 2:41PM MST until August 30 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 2:41PM MST until August 30 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 241 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ajo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San
Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Vaya Chin, Kuakatch, San Simon
West and Lukeville.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.