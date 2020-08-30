Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 6:37PM MST until August 30 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 637 PM MST, The public and the Arizona Department of

Transportation reported flooding across the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Public and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Estrella, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.