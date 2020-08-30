Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 5:38PM MST until August 30 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 538 PM MST, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Estrella, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.