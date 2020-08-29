Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 9:52PM MST until August 30 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 952 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding along the

Santa Rosa Wash. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen this

evening.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin and

San Luis. Route 15 near the Santa Rosa Wash.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in continued flows in the Santa Rosa

Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.