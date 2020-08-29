Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 9:40PM MST until August 29 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1130 PM MST.
* At 940 PM MST, County Flood Control reported ponding of water on
several roads near Mesa Gateway Airport. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon,
Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Superstition Springs
Mall, Usery Mountain Park, San Tan Village Mall, Goldfield, Falcon
Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Freestone Park, Gold
Camp, Kings Ranch, Superstition Mountains, Gilbert City Hall and
Higley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.