Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 5:20PM MST until August 29 at 8:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated areas of heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Ali Chugk, San Simon, Ventana, Pia Oik,

Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, San Simon West and Papago Farms.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.