Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 3:22PM MST until August 29 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 322 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.