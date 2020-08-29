Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 7:55PM MST until August 29 at 10:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 7:55PM MST until August 29 at 10:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Freeman.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.