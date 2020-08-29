 Skip to Content

Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 7:55PM MST until August 29 at 10:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Updated
Last updated August 30, 2020 3:41 am
7:55 pm Uncategorized

At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Freeman.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content