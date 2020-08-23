Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 6:12PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 612 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Tonto National Monument to

12 miles southeast of Roosevelt to 6 miles northwest of Claypool.

Movement was northwest at 5 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Estates.

This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 216 and 244.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.